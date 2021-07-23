State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $33,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $281.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $284.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

