State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 11,757 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Fortinet worth $35,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after purchasing an additional 277,019 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fortinet by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $270.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.66. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $271.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.38, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

