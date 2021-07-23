State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 92,627 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,627 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.17% of Rogers Communications worth $40,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 785.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of RCI opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

