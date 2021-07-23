State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $43,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.02 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,079 shares of company stock worth $5,529,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.