State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 242,754 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 242,754 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of D.R. Horton worth $38,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

