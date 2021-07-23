State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,428 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Square were worth $43,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ stock opened at $260.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.97, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 968,991 shares of company stock valued at $221,297,464. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

