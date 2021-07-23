State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Greenhouse Funds LLLP

Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 155.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,896 shares during the period. State Street accounts for approximately 4.6% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned approximately 0.15% of State Street worth $42,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 973,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,813,000 after buying an additional 268,251 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 416,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 133,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in State Street by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,832,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,963,000 after purchasing an additional 314,837 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.26. 15,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,089. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.