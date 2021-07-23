Status (SNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $94.45 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Status has a market cap of $221.22 million and $94.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.99 or 0.00838359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

