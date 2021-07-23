SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $51,607.16 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.70 or 0.01216941 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000103 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

