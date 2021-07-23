Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

SCM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 52,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $260.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

