STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in STERIS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $212.17 on Friday. STERIS has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

