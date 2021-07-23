Sterling Bancorp to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:STL opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.22.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.