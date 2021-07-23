stETH (STETH) Market Cap Reaches $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

