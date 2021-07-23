SThree (LON:STEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $479.50

Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 479.50 ($6.26) and last traded at GBX 478 ($6.25), with a volume of 38072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 477 ($6.23).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of SThree from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 448.49. The company has a market capitalization of £638.12 million and a PE ratio of 38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Andrew Beach bought 4,374 shares of SThree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

