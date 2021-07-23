Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stake Lessened by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.29% of Stifel Financial worth $19,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $56,555,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,987,000 after acquiring an additional 891,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,523,000 after acquiring an additional 374,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,710,000 after acquiring an additional 352,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $64.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

