Stipend (SPD) Tops One Day Volume of $54.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 126% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stipend has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $589,147.92 and $54.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,539.98 or 1.00061710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00034002 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.26 or 0.01241840 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.01 or 0.00361023 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00423401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005893 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00050683 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,614,854 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.