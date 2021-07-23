STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s current price.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €37.63 ($44.27).

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €32.28 ($37.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.86.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

