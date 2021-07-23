Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 23rd (BEZ, BNR, BRW, CEY, HBR, HWG, MARS, NEM, NPCPF, NTES)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 23rd:

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

was given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on the stock.

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 380 ($4.96). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its top pick rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. manufactures and sells paints and coatings primarily in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe and internationally. It offers automotive coatings, industrial coatings, trade-use paints as well as marine coatings. Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $127.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) was given a €840.00 ($988.24) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on the stock.

Ted Baker (LON:TED) had its no recommendation rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Treatt (LON:TET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on the stock.

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

