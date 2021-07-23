Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,773 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,141% compared to the typical volume of 304 call options.

FBRX has been the subject of several research reports. (FBRC) initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBRX opened at $32.68 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

