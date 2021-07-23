Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Arvinas Call Options (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,638 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,512% compared to the typical volume of 101 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.26. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

