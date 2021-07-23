Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 969 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,027% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 put options.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $22.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

