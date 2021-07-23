STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,080 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.58% of STORE Capital worth $52,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

