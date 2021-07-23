Streamr (DATA) Trading Down 20.1% This Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.0831 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $74.18 million and approximately $15.10 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00047644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.52 or 0.00839460 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,350 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,175 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

