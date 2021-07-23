Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €99.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.12 ($94.26).

ETR SAX traded up €0.25 ($0.29) on Friday, reaching €67.85 ($79.82). 35,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.98. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €56.85 ($66.88) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

