StrongHands 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $196.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $439,165.64 and approximately $196.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,634,053,119 coins and its circulating supply is 17,220,858,765 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.