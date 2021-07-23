Student Coin (STC) Tops One Day Volume of $991,752.00

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Student Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Student Coin has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Student Coin has a total market cap of $32.93 million and $991,752.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00049311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.20 or 0.00866362 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Student Coin Coin Profile

Student Coin (STC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,536,512 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io . The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Student Coin Coin Trading

