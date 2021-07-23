Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $12.17

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $10.61. Studio City International shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 500 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Studio City International worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.