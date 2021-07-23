Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $12.17

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $10.61. Studio City International shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 500 shares.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter.
About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
