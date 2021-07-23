Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $1,191.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

