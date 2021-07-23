Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 44.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of SPH opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $971.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 26.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPH. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

