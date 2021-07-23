SUKU Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $21.37 million and $160,931.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00049613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.38 or 0.00871256 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

