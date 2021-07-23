Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of Summit Financial Group worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $291.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $199,140.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

