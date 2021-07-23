Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Position Trimmed by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 402,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Summit Materials worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Summit Materials by 26.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUM. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

SUM stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

