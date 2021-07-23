Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) is Institutional Venture Management XV LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Institutional Venture Management XV LLC cut its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868,132 shares during the period. Sumo Logic makes up about 26.5% of Institutional Venture Management XV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC owned about 2.73% of Sumo Logic worth $52,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,335,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,132,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $56,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,168 shares of company stock worth $7,271,856 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

SUMO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. 8,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,293. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.