Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,124 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Sumo Logic worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $21.12 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,856 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

