Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.64 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $1.64 million and $26,453.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.97 or 0.00605828 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001670 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000988 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

