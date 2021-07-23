Sun (New) (SUN) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $90.24 million and $6.45 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sun (New)

SUN is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

