Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNDL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 6.22. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sundial Growers will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909,198 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

