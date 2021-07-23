Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.96.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,345 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after acquiring an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,185,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

