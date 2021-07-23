Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,955 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.62% of Sunnova Energy International worth $28,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,345 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after acquiring an additional 526,760 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $19,185,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $20,073,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.96. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

