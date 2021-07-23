Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24.

About Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington that provides various banking products and services in New York. Its deposit products include certificates of deposit, money market, savings, NOW, noninterest-bearing demand, and individual retirement accounts.

