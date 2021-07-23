Super Zero Protocol (SERO) One Day Volume Tops $620,953.00

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $64.16 million and approximately $620,953.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,004.75 or 0.06243980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00134920 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,251,831 coins and its circulating supply is 323,486,770 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.