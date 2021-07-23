Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Superior Group of Companies worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGC stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $361.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $140.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on SGC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

