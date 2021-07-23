SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Market Cap Reaches $1.26 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $31,458.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00100208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00140601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,306.95 or 1.00083125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,207 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

