SureRemit (RMT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,831.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $13,831.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SureRemit has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00101004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00139602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,641.23 or 1.00004687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

