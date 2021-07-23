Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Shares Up 0.2%

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. 20,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 7,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons, as well as sells oil and gas products. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia.

