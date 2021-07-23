SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Increased to $660.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.47.

Shares of SIVB opened at $569.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $217.23 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

