SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $640.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $620.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.47.

SIVB stock opened at $569.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $217.23 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $569.01.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

