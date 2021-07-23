SVB Leerink Lowers Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target to $2.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price target dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential downside of 34.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Lifesci Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $299.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

