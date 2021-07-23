Swarm 24-Hour Volume Tops $34,603.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Swarm has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $34,603.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.47 or 0.00876820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

