Swerve 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.62 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001833 BTC on exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $8.24 million and $8.62 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swerve

SWRV is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 15,897,710 coins and its circulating supply is 13,866,309 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

